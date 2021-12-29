North Korea: Kim Jong-Un Announces Plan For 'rural Development' In 4th Plenary Meeting

North Korea opened the 4th plenary meeting of the ruling Workers Party's 8th Central Committee on Monday, December 27. The country’s supreme leader Kim Jong-Un presided over the second-day session of the plenary meeting. During the meeting, the party discussed steps that needed to be taken for rural development amid their work carried out to fight food shortages.

During the meeting, the North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un has planned strategies and tasks needed for achieving the aim of rural development, according to the conditions and requirements of the present time, Yonhap news agency reported citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). In matters related to rural development, Kim Jong-Un has announced that the implementation of “revolutionary measures.” During the 4th plenary meeting, the leaders approved the “socialist rural construction.”

Rural development discussion

The meeting has raised speculations that the party might reveal its new economy and foreign affairs policy on the economy and foreign affairs. As per the news report, North Korean authorities have decided to focus on rural development as it is facing a food shortage. Reportedly, the border restrictions due to COVID have impacted the food situation in North Korea. Yang Moo-Jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, has pointed out that the reforms in farming villages would result in “increasing crop yields,” as per the Yonhap news report.

South Korea urges North Korea to begin new year by 'opening doors' for talks

Ahead of the 4th plenary meeting of the ruling Workers Party, South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Monday, December 27, urged North Korea to begin the new year by 'opening doors' for dialogue. In a press briefing, South Korea’s Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-Joo mentioned that South Korea is keeping an eye on the meeting for messages that they might receive on the relations between the two countries. She expressed that South Korea “hoped” that Pyongyang would "open the doors" for talks with the “international community” and initiate steps for “engagement and cooperation", as per the Yonhap News Agency report. Furthermore, Lee Jong-Joo informed that they were waiting for a possible message on nuclear negotiations.

(Image: AP)