North Korea: Kim Jong-un Attends State Funeral Of Former Mentor Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un and a large number of people attended the funeral of a top official on Sunday, May 22. North Korean leader attended the funeral of Hyon Chol Hae, a Korean People’s Army marshal who played a significant role in grooming him as the country’s next leader before Kim’s father's death in late 2011, AP reported citing Korean Central News Agency. The pictures that have been shared by State media show Kim Jong-un carrying Hyon Chol Hae's coffin with other officials and placing the earth at the cemetery.

Kim Jong-un and masked soldiers and officials bowed before Hyon Chol Hae's grave. Kim Jong-un said that the "name of Hyon Chol Hae would be always remembered along with the august name of Kim Jong I1," AP cited KCNA. Before taking Hyon Chol Hae's body to the cemetery, thousands of soldiers gathered at Pyongyang plaza and took their hats to pay tribute to him. Notably, everyone except North Korea's leader wore face masks during the funeral. Kim Jong-un arranges big funerals for later senior officials who have been loyal to his family. Earlier on May 12, North Korea acknowledged the outbreak of the Omicron variant in the country.

COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea

North Korea claimed to be COVID-free before the current outbreak was announced earlier this month. It further did not accept the vaccines that were offered by the United Nations-backed COVAX distribution program. On Monday, May 23, the country reported as many as 167,650 new fever cases and one person died. The number of 'fever cases' have witnessed a drop from the peak of about 390,000 cases which were reported about a week ago. In order to curb the virus outbreak, North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown and other rules. The North Korean authorities have banned region-to-region movement, however, agricultural, economic and other industrial activities have been permitted in a bid to reduce the effect on the country's economy. During his visit to South Korea, US President Joe Biden in the joint press briefing with Yoon Seok-youl said that his country offered to provide vaccines to North Korea. However, they did not receive any response from the Kim Jong Un-led regime.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP