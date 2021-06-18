North Korea: Kim Jong Un 'ready For US Confrontation'; May Launch Proactive Missiles Soon

The state media of North Korea reported on Friday, June 18, that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to be fully prepared for a confrontation with the Biden administration, this comes days after the United States and other major powers urged the North Korean leader to abandon its nuclear program and return to talks.

Korean Central News Agency report

The Korean Central News Agency said that Kim issued the order on Thursday while clarifying the steps the North must take in response to the policy direction of the new U.S. government of President Joe Biden during an ongoing ruling party meeting in Pyongyang.

KCNA informed, Kim “stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation” with the Biden administration.

KCNA further quoted Kim as saying, such preparation is necessary to “protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and the security of our state.

US approach to North Korea's nuclear program

Kim held a series of high-stakes summit meetings with, Donald Trump, between 2018 to 2019, to discuss the future of his advancing nuclear arsenal. But, Trump rejected Kim’s calls for extensive sanctions relief in return for a partial surrender of his nuclear capability and so the nuclear negotiations eventually dissolved.

Since January, the Biden administration has worked to formulate a new approach on North Korea’s nuclear program which it describes as “calibrated and practical.” Details of Biden’s North Korea policy haven’t been publicized, but U.S. officials have suggested Biden would seek a middle ground between Trump’s direct meetings with Kim and former President Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” to curb Kim’s nuclear program.

Earlier this week, leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations issued a statement calling for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and “the verifiable and irreversible abandonment” of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. They called on North Korea to engage and resume dialogue and respect human rights conditions.

Kim's expected reaction

Kim didn’t say what particular actions North Korea would take. But some experts have said that to draw U.S. attention and boost his leverage ahead of possible new negotiations with the United States, he could launch a provocative missile and other weapons tests in the coming months.

In an early message to Washington in January, Kim threatened to enlarge his nuclear arsenal and build high-tech weapons targeting the U.S. mainland if Washington refused to abandon its hostile policy on North Korea.

In March, Kim’s military performed its first short-range ballistic missile tests in a year. But North Korea still maintains a moratorium on a long-range missile and nuclear tests in an indication that Kim still wants to keep prospects for diplomacy alive.

Kim is currently grappling with deepening economic worries due to the COVID pandemic as the border closings have drastically shrunk external trade, the U.S.-led sanctions and natural disasters last summer. Earlier this week, Kim warned of a “tense” food situation in the country.

(Image credit: AP)