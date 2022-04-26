North Korea: Kim Jong-un Warns Of Bolstering Nuke Capability At 'fastest Possible speed'

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, on Monday, said he will continue to bolster the country's nuclear arsenal at maximum speed. While delivering a speech at a late-night military parade that featured powerful weapons' systems, the dictator warned to use the nuclear weapons "if provoked". Notably, North Korea marked the 90th anniversary of the country's army on April 25. The leaders said he would continue to conduct tests of provocative weapons despite a repetitive warning from the West, South Korea and other allies.

"We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the fastest possible speed," Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang plaza, AP quoted the official Korean Central News Agency.

"The fundamental mission of our nuclear forces is to deter war, but if an undesirable situation emerges on our land, our nuclear forces cannot be limited to a single mission of preventing war. If any forces, regardless of who they are, try to infringe upon our fundamental interests, our nuclear forces will have no choice but to absolutely carry out its unexpected second mission," he added.

North Korea claims to have test-fired its first full-range ICBM liftoff

It is pertinent to mention here that the North has recently tested a series of new missiles, including a newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Apart from North Korea's claim, its state media called the launch a historical event and released a dramatic Hollywood-style video showing leader Kim Jong-un, in sunglasses and a leather jacket, supervising the launch. However, South Korea disputed the claims, saying North Korea launched a smaller, existing Hwasong-15 ICBM following a failed launch of the Hwasong-17. Besides, it also conducted two medium-range tests near its capital area in recent weeks. Further, it also raised fingers in the video which it alleged was shot to bolster the image of the Supreme Leader. The same missile was also showcased during the last night's parade.

Image: AP