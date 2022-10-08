North Korea Labels Recent Missile Tests As 'self-defence' Against US Military Threats

North Korea, on Saturday, justified its recent missile launches by stating that the tests were conducted on the grounds of self-defense and to protect the country from “direct military threats” of the United States. "The missile test launch by the DPRK is a regular and planned self-defensive step for defending the country's security and the regional peace from the US direct military threats that have lasted for more than half a century," North Korea's civil aviation agency said, according to state-run news agency KCNA.

An aviation administration spokesperson told the agency that the missile tests "did not pose any threat or harm to the safety of civil aviation as well as the safety of neighbouring countries and regions, by a full consideration of civil aviation safety in advance." The agency’s statement was a response to the condemnation of the International Civil Aviation Organization Council, which said that the launches gravely threatened the safety of international civil aviation.

In another statement, KCNA noted that the North Korean defence ministry was carefully monitoring the involvement of US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and "taking a stern look at the development of the current situation, which is very worrisome.” On Thursday, the ministry labelled the redeployed carrier as "a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity."

North Korea's missile tests spark reactions from US, Japan

In the past 12 days, Pyongyang has launched 6 missiles in its testing exercise, including the intermediate-range missile that caused panic in Japan on Tuesday. Following the launch, the United States and South Korea conducted joint maritime defense training exercises on Friday, with Seoul assembling fighter jets and deploying 30 fighters after its Northern counterpart staged an apparent bombing drill a day before.

“This is the sixth time in the short period, just counting the ones from the end of September,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, adding that “this absolutely cannot be tolerated.”

North Korea’s recent missile launches also sparked a reaction from the United States, which imposed new sanctions on “two individuals and three entities for activities related to the exportation of petroleum to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which directly support the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military.”