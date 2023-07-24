North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile Amid Tensions, Japan's PMO Issues Alert

North Korea on Monday launched a suspected ballistic missile amid the rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan's Prime Minister's Office informed about the recent development on Twitter and launched an emergency alert. "[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on Twitter.

[Emergency alert]

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. July 24, 2023

South Korea too confirms the launch

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into its eastern sea, South Korea's military said, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing that is apparently in protest of the US sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say where the weapon was launched from and how far it flew.

The launch came hours after South Korea's navy said a nuclear-propelled US submarine – the USS Annapolis — arrived at a port on Jeju Island. The arrival of the USS Annapolis adds to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats. Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first US nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and deployed US naval vessels.

‘No missile launch can break out ties’: US

Earlier this week, when North Korea fired the missiles, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that such missile launches only solidify America’s ties with South Korea and Japan. On Friday, the US diplomat urged China to help and bring North Korea back to the dialogue table. "We have channels of communication. We have used them, and we made clear going back to early in this administration that we were prepared to have negotiations with North Korea on the nuclear program with no preconditions," Blinken said while speaking at an annual security forum hosted by the Aspen Institute in Washington, Yonhap reported. "We sent that message several times. Here is the response we got: one missile launch after another," he added.