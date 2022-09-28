North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Ahead Of US VP's Visit To Korean Demilitarised Zone

South Korea on Wednesday said that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Meanwhile, Japan's PM office also confirmed that Pyongyang fired a suspected ballistic missile ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea.

[Emergency alert]

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) September 28, 2022

The latest launch of a ballistic missile comes days after North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile towards its eastern seas, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Pyongyang on Sunday launched the missile from the western inland region of Taechon, as per AP. South Korea’s presidential office described the launch of ballistic missile as a "significant provocation".

Kamala Harris to visit Korean demilitarised zone during visit to Seoul

Kamala Harris is set to Seoul on Thursday, 29 September. During her visit, she will visit the Korean demilitarised zone (DMZ), separating North and South Korea, according to US and South Korean officials. Notably, the Korean demilitarized zone is a 160-mile long no man's land that divides South and North Korea. The White House official said that the visit to South Korea will include meetings with service members and an operational briefing from US commanders. According to the official, the visit will reiterate the US commitment to "stand beside" South Korea in the face of "any threats" posed by North Korea, CNN reported.

Harris' visit to DMZ was first announced on Tuesday by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting with Harris in Japan's Tokyo and it was later confirmed by a US official. In his remarks before the meeting, the South Korean PM described the visit of Harris to Seoul a "very symbol demonstration" of strong commitment to peace on the Korean peninsula. "And I think your visit to DMZ in Seoul is a real — a very symbolic demonstration of your strong commitment to the security and peace on the Korean Peninsula. And we are working with you and the U.S. in dealing with North Korea when they actually made very public that they will be aggressive in using nuclear power," Han Duck-soo said.

During her visit, Kamala Harris will hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. She will discuss the threats posed by North Korea and emphasise the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Harris will underline the strength of ties between the US and South Korea and the growing ties between the two nations in the economic and technology sector, according to White House press call.

Image: AP