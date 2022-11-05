North Korea Launches Four Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Amid US-South Korea Aerial Drills

Continuing its barrage of nuclear weapon tests, North Korea launched four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, according to South Korea’s defense forces, the Associated Press reported. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missiles flew around 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North's western sea.

The recent missile launch comes just a day after United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres condemned North Korea and urged it to resume discussions on denuclearisation.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his calls on the DPRK to immediately desist from taking any further provocative action and to fully comply with its International obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions,” read a statement by the spokesperson of the UN Chief.

“He is deeply concerned about the tension on the Korean Peninsula and troubled by the increase in confrontational rhetoric,” the spokesperson said, adding that the UN Chief “is asking all parties to come together and to foster an environment that is conducive to dialogue with a view to achieving sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

US-South Korea aerial drills

This week, North Korea unleashed its aggression by launching dozens of missiles into the sea, sparking concern and fear in South Korea and parts of Japan. Despite the condemnation, Pyongyang has deemed its actions as a suitable retaliatory response to the joint military drills between the US and South Korea. Earlier on Saturday, the US flew two B-1B supersonic bombers as an attempt to intimidate North Korea on the final days of the joint military exercise.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon squashed North Korea’s allegations that the drills are “aggressive and provocative” and said that they are merely a part of a routine training schedule. “We reject the notion that they serve as any sort of provocation. We have made clear that we have no hostile intent towards the DPRK and call on them to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.



“The DPRK continues to not respond. At the same time, we will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to limit the North's ability to advance its unlawful weapons programmes and threaten regional stability,” Watson added.