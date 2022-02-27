North Korea Launches Yet Another Ballistic Missile; 8th Round Of Tests In 2022: Report

North Korea on Sunday launched a ballistic missile eastward said South Korean military on Sunday, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. Japan's coast guard warned ships to exercise caution saying that North Korea test-fired a projectile.

According to Kyodo, the ballistic missile fired appears to have dropped outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Notably, this missile launch will become Pyongyang's eighth test after the start of this year.

Since the start of this year, North Korea now has carried out an unprecedented seven weapon tests including its most powerful missile since 2017, after negotiations between leader Kim Jong-un and then-US President Donald Trump failed.

Experts claim that North Korea, by repeatedly conducting missile tests, aims to boost its weapons technology and pressure the US into offering concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks. They also have said that the former is trying to use the Russia-Ukraine war as an opportunity to ramp up its pressure campaign against the US as the government there is busy dealing with the ongoing war.

According to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, North Korean missile flew around 300 kilometers (190 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 600 kilometers (370 miles) before the weapon landed off North Korea's eastern coast and outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone. However, no damage to vessels or aircraft has been reported.

While speaking to reporters, Kishi said, "If North Korea deliberately carried out the missile launch while the international community is distracted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, such an act is absolutely unforgivable. Whatever the motives are, North Korea's repeated missile launches are absolutely inexcusable and we cannot overlook considerable missile and nuclear advancement.:

Top South Korean officials said at an emergency national security council meeting that "it is not desirable at all for peace and stability in the world and on the Korean Peninsula," the presidential Blue House reported. The officers have also urged Pyongyang to accept Seoul and Washington's repeated calls for talks and suspend missile testings.

This came a day after North Korea revealed its stand over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, in an article by a government analyst, Pyongyang supported Moscow and slammed Washington.

"The basic cause of the Ukraine incident lies in the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the United States, which has ignored Russia's legitimate calls for security guarantees and only sought a global hegemony and military dominance while clinging to its sanctions campaigns," Ri Ji Song, a researcher at a North Korean state-run institute on international politics, said in a post published on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

For the unversed, the former Soviet Union was the biggest aid provider to North Korea before its disintegration in the early 1990s. Russia President Vladimir Putin has been trying to restore Russia's ties with North Korea in a bid to expand its international power and to better deal with the United States.

