North Korea Likely To Conduct Nuclear Test Before Joe Biden's Visit To Seoul: South Korea

The spy chief of South Korea claimed that North Korea is likely to carry out a nuclear test before US President Joe Biden's planned visit to Seoul later this month. Speaking to Yonhap news agency, Park Jie-won, the head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), stated that the North's prospective nuclear test would most likely involve small warheads. Biden is scheduled to visit Seoul on May 20 to meet Yoon Suk-yeol, who will be taking oath as the next President of South Korea on Tuesday, May 10.

"If North Korea makes smaller, lighter nuclear warheads, they could be fit atop short-range ballistic missiles. We attach great significance to the possible nuclear test because nuclear-tipped missiles can pose threats to South Korea as well as Japan," Jie-won added. According to reports, work to reconstruct subterranean tunnels at the Punggye-ri test site, which the North claimed to have dismantled in 2018 as a demonstration of its desire to denuclearise, has been a visible indicator of the North's preparations for a new nuclear test.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests at Punggye-ri test site

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far, all of which have taken place at the Punggye-ri test site. The most recent test was conducted in September of 2017. The US State Department announced on Friday that North Korea is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could conduct a test there as soon as this month.

According to the NIS chief, the North has not responded to calls from China and Russia to refrain from undertaking a detonation test.

North Korea vows to use nuclear weapons as preemptive option

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has recently warned that his country would use nuclear weapons as a preemptive strike, and the regime has launched a series of missile tests, the most recent of which occurred on Saturday, May 7. During the military day parade on April 25, Kim Jong stated that Pyongyang will "continue to enhance and develop nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace."

As part of its weapon development programme, North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles launch.

(Image: AP)