North Korea Might Conduct Nuclear Test 'any Time', Warns US Special Diplomat To Pyongyang

A senior US diplomat claimed that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at "any time," and that Washington's response to such a provocation would be made in "extremely close" collaboration with its Asian allies. However, US special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said even if Pyongyang conducts its first nuclear test since 2017, the Biden administration will remain open to talks with Kim Jong Un's regime about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. "On timing, I don't have anything more. They have obviously done the preparations in Punggye-ri test site, and my understanding is they could test any time," the US diplomat stated, Kyodo News reported.

The US diplomat's remarks came after North Korea launched eight ballistic missiles from various locations across the country on June 5. According to reports, it was the maximum number of ballistic missiles the country has ever launched in a single day. "North Korea has now launched 31 ballistic missiles in 2022, the most ballistic missiles it has ever launched in a single year, surpassing its previous record of 25 in 2019. And it's only June now," US envoy Kim noted.

US offers to pursue dialogue with North Korea without any preconditions

The US diplomat further claimed that senior North Korean officials have used rhetoric that could indicate the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, he also stated that the US is ready to pursue dialogue with North Korea without any preconditions. "President Joe Biden has made it clear that the US is deeply committed to finding a diplomatic path forward," Kim added, as per Kyodo News. Last week, from June 2-4, the US and South Korea also conducted joint maritime exercises in international waters off the coast of Okinawa amid North Korea's escalating missile threats.

North Korea rapidly increasing missile tests as part of its weapon development programme

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles launch. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far, all of which have taken place at the Punggye-ri test site. The most recent test was conducted in September of 2017. During the military day parade on April 25, Kim Jong stated that Pyongyang will "continue to enhance and develop nuclear capabilities at a rapid pace."

Image: AP