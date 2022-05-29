North Korea Moves To Lift COVID Restrictions; Kim Jong Un Discusses Steps With Officials

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials of his secretive regime reportedly discussed updating the stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting Sunday. The state media reported about Kim and top officials discussing the revising of strict restrictions at a time the North Korean authorities maintained a widely disputed claim that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak is slowing down.

Notably, the discussion which reportedly took place at North’s Politburo indicates that the country will soon move to lift some of the draconian curbs which were imposed only recently after it publicly admitted to the Omicron outbreak this month amid food shortage concerns. The country’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that the North Korean leader and other bureau members during the meeting “made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country”.

KCNA further added that the bureau “examined the issue of effectively and quickly coordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation.”

North Korea has reported 89,500 new patients

The meeting with Kim Jong Un comes in the backdrop of North Korea reporting 89,500 new patients with fever symptoms. This takes the country's total to 3.4 million. However, it did not say if there were additional deaths. The country’s latest death toll was reported on Friday and it stood at 69. The mortality remains at 0.002% which is extremely low than any other country including the advanced economies which reported the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, several experts outside of the country, have said that the country’s authorities are evidently understating the fatality rate to prevent any political damage to the supreme leader Kim. The experts, according to The Associated Press, say that North Korea should have suffered even more death because its 26 million citizens are unvaccinated against COVID-19. According to them, the country also lacks the capacity to treat coronavirus patients with critical symptoms.

(Image: AP)