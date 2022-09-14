North Korea: Mysterious Woman Spotted In Kim Jong-un's Closest Circle; What We Know

Recently, a mysterious woman was spotted in Kim Jong-un's closest circle in nuclear-armed North Korea, according to media reports. She may be Kim's aide, but as of right now, nobody knows who she is, according to a report from NK News that was released on September 9. She frequently appears with glasses, a subdued suit dress, and a black handbag.

Image: Phuong DPRK Daily

The mysterious lady was by Kim's side for a huge outdoor concert last week and was also spotted holding papers as Kim made an address to the Supreme People's Assembly, the nation's parliament, in which he swore to never give up nuclear weapons. Since months, the woman has appeared in images or videos published by North Korea's closely regulated state media, sometimes close to Kim and other times in the background. However, she has never been named.

She was initially observed in February by the US-based website NK News and has since been followed. The lady was thought to be in her 30s or 40s, and the report claims that she might be related to Kim. It is believed that the leader of North Korea has at least two half-sisters, Kim Sol-song and Kim Chun-song, both of whom were born in the 1970s.

Kim Jong-un's mysterious half-sisters

The older half-sister, Kim Sol-song, may have "remained active in the party’s leadership behind the scenes," according to the report. However, Kim Chun-song is a subject about which little is known. For three generations, the Kim dynasty, which Kim Il-sung founded, has reigned with an iron fist and hardly ever appointed women to high posts. However, Kim Jong-un has permitted a few women to hold important positions in both official and informal settings.

The most notable person is his sister, Kim Yo-jong, 34, who is now the second-most significant personality in the North Korean leadership behind her brother. She frequently represents him abroad and is regarded as his greatest propagandist. She is thought to be the driving force behind Kim's meticulously crafted public persona, both at home and abroad.

Choe Son-hui, 57, was selected as the nation's first female foreign minister by the supreme leader this year. He has also appeared alongside Hyon Song-wol, a 44-year-old pop artist who was allegedly Kim's ex-girlfriend and whose band performs patriotic songs while dressed in uniform. In 2018, Kim handed his wife, Ri Sol-ju, the title of "respected first lady," giving her a significant political status boost, according to observers.

Image: AP