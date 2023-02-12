North Korean authorities are on the lookout for people with the same name as the leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, who has made headlines recently over speculations of becoming the country’s next leader. Ju-ae, who is said to be about 10 years old, has taken the spotlight in recent months due to her public appearances with her 39-year-old father.

Now, North Korea is urging people named Ju-ae to change their names, hinting at a possible rise of the dictator’s daughter in the public sphere as an active member of the country’s leadership. On Friday, Radio Free Asia reported while citing anonymous sources that some people have been ordered to change their names.

“The safety department of Chongju, North Pyongan Province, on February 8 summoned women who are registered under the name of Ju-ae and ordered them to change their names,” said one source, adding that Ju-ae is being idolized as “the supreme leader’s noble daughter."

What is the name-change practice all about?

Another source who spoke to the outlet said that Pyongsong’s safety department had given town officials a strict deadline of one week to get the women named Ju-ae to change their name. However, this isn’t the first time that North Korea has imposed such restrictions. The practice goes back to the time of founder Kim Il-sung’s reign and has since been used as an attempt to make citizens respect and honor the country’s leaders.

When current leader Kim Jong-un began his rule, authorities instructed citizens with the same name as him and his wife Sol-ju to change their names. Kim Jong Un’s young daughter was first introduced to the media, and to the world, last year in November. Earlier this week, she was spotted when she attended a military parade on Army Foundation Day with her father.