North Korea Planning ICBM Launch As US Holds Camp David Meet With S Korea, Japan: Report

South Korea’s intelligence agency has claimed that North Korea is preparing to test launch the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) and other military provocations as the US gears up to hold a trilateral summit in Camp David. On Friday, South Korean President Yoon-Suk Yeol touched down in the United States to take part in the one of its kind summit along with the leaders of the US and Japan. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) issued a warning, stating that North Korea is planning to coincide the launch with the summit, Yonhap reported.

“Active activities of vehicles supporting ICBM launches have been detected in Pyongyang. We are continuously identifying signs of preparation for an ICBM launch, such as the frequent movements of propellants out of liquid fuel factories," Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) made the remarks, citing the intelligence report. The agency came to the conclusion after they detected “unusual activity” and movements of vehicles around North Korea’s solid-fuel missile production facilities.

According to the South Korean news outlet, Pyongyang is expected to carry out another launch of a military reconnaissance satellite in late August or early September. The launch is expected to be conducted to mark the 75th anniversary of the draconian regime’s establishment on September 9.

Concerns raised over growing ties between Russia and North Korea

Meanwhile, the spy agency noted that North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reached “a broad framework" of agreement on military corporation during Shoigu’s visit last month.

"Russia appears to have suggested sales of shells and missiles and conducting a joint military exercise while North Korea likely requested rentals of weapons produced in the West and technical assistance, including repairs of dilapidated equipment," Rep. Yoo stated quoting the report by NIS, Yonhap reported.

On August 8, NIS also detected a Russian cargo plane carrying "unidentified" defence supplies out of Pyongyang. "We expect Russia-North Korea military cooperation may pick up pace," the lawmaker stressed..

Yoon lands in the US

Meanwhile, on Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol arrived in Washington to attend the summit. Along with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yeol is expected to discuss ways to enhance security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s nuclear threat. The summit will be held in the American President’s retreat in Maryland on Friday. According to Yonhap, the trilateral meeting was proposed by Biden when the three leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which was held in Japan in May.