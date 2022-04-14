North Korea Preparing For Military Parade Celebrating Kim II Sung's 110th Birthday: Report

North Korea seems to have started preparations for organizing a military parade on Friday, April 15, to celebrate the 110th birthday of late leader Kim II Sung, NK News reported. Thousands of soldiers and civilians are expected to participate in the march through Pyongyang along with North Korea's military weapons including guns, and missiles. A stage has been built in Kim II square and decorations using red flags have started on the exterior of the main building at the square.

110th birthday of Kim II Sung

It is to mention here that North Korea will mark the 110th birthday of supreme leader Kim Jong-un's grandfather and state founder Kim II Sung. The military parade for the 110th birthday of Kim II Sung will either begin at night on Thursday and will be over after midnight or it will start on Friday evening just after sundown, as per the news report. Reportedly, the event could even take place in the early morning before dawn as North Korea's leader has surprised people with changing formats of events in recent years. According to the activity at Pyongyang’s Mirim military parade training base, more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers from 40 or more army units as well as from universities will participate in the parade. North Korea is also expected to display its largest missile as they have previously showcased their missiles and weapons systems during the parade.

North Korea may showcase missile at military parade

As per the news report, North Korea might also showcase its new "hypersonic" missile developments and submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) development in the parade, as per the NK News report. It is also expected that North Korea would display its new air defence systems and small arms as they have previously showcased them in military parades. People of North Korea might also participate in a "procession" through Kim II Square after the military parade or the following day. It is expected that young children might also participate in a “torchlight procession” on April 15 or April 16 at night. During the "torchlight procession," they will carry torches and run through the square with slogans and animated pictures.

Image: AP