North Korea's Pyongyang On 5-day Lockdown Over Rising Cases Of 'unspecified Illness'

A five-day lockdown has been ordered by North Korean authorities for Pyongyang residents starting Wednesday, January 25 due to “rising” cases of a respiratory illness, according to an official DPRK government notice accessed by Seoul-based NK News. COVID-19 was not mentioned in the notice which said that the illnesses spreading in the capital included the common cold. Residents are required to stay in their homes through the end of Sunday and must submit to temperature checks several times per day, the notice said.

The mandate comes a day after NK News reported that Pyongyang residents appeared to be stocking up on goods after receiving advanced warnings of the coming lockdown. It is unclear if other cities are also being placed under lockdown, and state media has yet to announce the new measures. State media issued cold weather warnings this week as temperatures dropped to as low as -2 F (-19 C) in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

No COVID-19 in North Korea?

A claim that has been highly refuted by experts, North Korea declared in August last year that it had completely eradicated COVID-19 from its territory. A similar notice issued in early May 2022 when COVID-19 cases first exploded nationwide did not specify the duration of the lockdown, which eventually lasted over two weeks. During that nationwide lockdown, authorities boasted that workers would continue working at major construction projects and important factories despite the restrictions.

One Pyongyang official later revealed that residents were “escaping from isolation” and “stampeding to pharmacies” amid panic and medicine shortages, reported NK news. Authorities also issued death penalty warnings and even banishment from the city for innocent family members of those caught spreading “rumors” about the outbreak and trying to sell scarce medicine on the black market.