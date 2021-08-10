North Korea Refuses To Answer Hotline After Warning South Korea Over Joint Drills With US

In the latest development, South Korea has claimed that North Korea did not respond to normal calls on inter-Korean hotlines on Tuesday, hours after a senior Pyongyang official cautioned South Korea and the US about annual joint military drills slated to begin this week. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, lashed out at South Korea's "perfidious behaviour" for continuing the drills after North Korea agreed to re-establish hotlines in late July after they were broken last year amid escalating tensions.

Military sources told a news agency that preliminary training for computer-simulated drills between South Korea and the United States began on Tuesday. Kim Yo Jong said in a statement broadcast by the North Korean state news agency KCNA that the drills were an act of self-destruction for which a high price should be paid because they endanger the safety of their people and further jeopardise the situation on the Korean peninsula.

South Korean calls left unanswered

North Korean officials answered morning calls on South Korean military hotlines as well as those used by the unification ministry, which oversees communications with the North, as usual. The South's calls in the late afternoon, however, went unanswered, according to the unification and defence ministries.

The North's response to the drills also threatens to derail South Korean President Moon Jae-plans's to re-establish a joint liaison office that Pyongyang blew up last year and host a summit as part of efforts to repair relations. During a press conference on Tuesday, a spokesperson for South Korea's defence ministry declined to comment on the preliminary drills, saying the two countries were still discussing the timing, scale, and technique of the regular exercises.

28,000 US troops present in South Korea

The US has roughly 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea as a result of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula technically at war. In recent years, joint military drills have been cut back to permit discussions aimed at persuading Pyongyang to relinquish its nuclear and missile programmes in exchange for relief from US sanctions.

However, the talks broke down in 2019, and while both North Korea and the US insist they are open to diplomacy, they also maintain it is up to the other side to act. Kim claimed that US military operations demonstrated that Washington's talk of diplomacy is a cover for aggression on the peninsula and that peace could only be achieved if the US withdrew its military presence in the South.