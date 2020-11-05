North Korea Regime Bans Smoking In Certain Public Places: Report

North Korea's National Assembly has reportedly introduced a law to ban smoking in specific public places keeping in mind the hygiene of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state-owned KCNA, the tobacco-prohibition law aims to focus on the lives and health of the North Korean people. The law will tighten and prohibit the sale of tobacco-based products in and around certain places in the country, where smoking is very common among the male population.

Read: After Rare Apology, North Korea Now Calls Shooting Of South Korean Official 'self-defense'

43% of the male population addicted

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that over 43 percent of the male population in North Korea is addicted to smoking, which is a very high number compared to other countries in the world. North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is also said to be addicted to smoking as he has been captured several times in photographs holding cigarettes in his hand. During the summit with US President Donald Trump in 2019, Kim was pictured taking a cigarette break in Nanning, China while travelling to Hanoi by train.

Read: North Korea Warns Citizens Of Yellow Dust Carrying COVID-19 From China; Here's What It Is

The latest tobacco prohibition law will see a ban on smoking in several places, including medical facilities, cinemas, cultural centres, educational institutes, among others. the prohibition that aims to promote a healthy lifestyle comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is raging havoc across the world, except for North Korea. The country is yet to report a single case of COVID-19 despite sharing a border with China, from where the disease is believed to have originated.

Read: North Korea Treats Pretrial Detainees 'worse Than Animals', Details Human Rights Watch

Read: North Korea's Missile Programs Remain 'serious Threat' To Global Security: US Defense Secy

(Image Credit: KCNA)

