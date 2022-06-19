North Korea Registers Over 19,000 New Fever Cases Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 infections in North Korea, the nation has documented 19,310 new cases of fever, without specifying how many of those individuals had tested positive for coronavirus, as per the state news agency KCNA on Sunday. Since the pandemic was reported in mid-May, over 4.6 million people have developed fever-like symptoms.

North Korea had announced a countrywide coronavirus outbreak on May 13, two years after COVID-19 hit the world, as per 38 North. Following the outbreak, the nation initiated emergency epidemic prevention efforts. Only a few instances have been officially certified as COVID-19, with the remainder being referred to as an unidentified "fever."

Apart from this, last week, North Korea was witnessed to be coping with an unspecified intestinal ailment, adding to the stress created by the COVID-19 outbreak. Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of the nation, has ordered quarantine precautions to be imposed, according to the official KCNA news agency.

On Wednesday, June 15, Kim dispatched medication to Haeju city to treat people suffering from an "acute enteric epidemic," according to the report. Experts believe the infection is either typhoid or cholera, BBC reported.

North Korea fever cases

In May, North Korea proclaimed a state of emergency after claiming that millions of people were suffering from "fever", which was thought to be an untested COVID-19 instance. According to a BBC report, North Korea's healthcare system is in disarray, and the country has rejected international aid to vaccinate its people.

While a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official indicated this month that the outbreak is increasing, North Korea claimed improvements in limiting the spread of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated people.

Earlier in June, Kim stated during a ruling party meeting that the pandemic scenario has surpassed the "serious crisis" level. However, the nation continues to impose severe limitations. According to some foreign analysts, the restrictions would put even more burden on the nation's already struggling economy, which has been hammered by long-running pandemic-related border closures and UN sanctions.

Meanwhile, in the month of May, the United States has volunteered to deliver coronavirus vaccinations to North Korea. The offer was made when Joe Biden visited Asia as US President for the first time. "We have offered vaccines to North Korea and also to China," Biden said during the joint press conference following a visit to Seoul with South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl.

(Image: Pixabay/ AP)