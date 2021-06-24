North Korea Rejects Dialogue With US, Says Talks 'would Get Us Nowhere'

North Korea has declared that the secretive nation is “not considering” any contact with the United States. North Korea’s remarks came after US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan described “interesting signals” of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who had issued a statement that Pyongyang is ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation. The official KCNA agency carried North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon’s statement on June 23 saying that the country has rejected the “possibility of any contact” with the US.

"We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in a statement carried on state media KCNA.

Ri’s remarks came after the new US envoy for North Korea said in Seoul earlier this week that he looked forward to a “positive response soon" on dialogue from Pyongyang. However, North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme has been an intractable problem for the US, hence fueling tensions between both nations. US President Joe Biden’s administration conducted a review of its policy with North Korea and stated that it would seek “calibrated and practical” ways to convince Pyongyang to denuclearise.

Earlier, Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader’s influential sister issued a statement after Sullivan’s ‘interesting’ signal’ remark dismissing all prospects of early diplomacy with the US. On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong said that America’s expectations for talks with North Korea would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”

“A Korean proverb says that ‘In a dream, what counts most is to read it, not to have it.’ It seems that the U.S. may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek comfort for itself,” Kim Yo Jong said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

“The expectation, which they chose to harbour the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment,” she said.

Jake Sullivan: ‘We will wait’

As per the state media, during a major ruling party meeting last week, Kim Jong Un analysed the Biden administration’s policy towards Pyongyang and directed the officials to brace for both dialogue and confrontation, “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation.” However, the North Korean leader’s publicised remarks did not include any harsh rhetoric against the United States and South Korea. As per the Associated Press, some reportedly hinted that Kim Jong Un planned to apply more pressure on the US.

Following Kim Jong Un’s remarks last week, Sullivan told ABC News, “His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal. And we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward.”

IMAGE: AP