North Korea Releases Photos Of Its Longest-range Missile Test Since 2017; Take A Look

After launching its seventh round of weapons in January, North Korean state media on Monday confirmed that the nation has test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile yesterday morning. It is to mention this launch is being considered as North Korea's longest-range missile test in over four years. North Korean media has now revealed images taken from space, displaying sections of the Korean peninsula and its surroundings, BBC reported.

The ballistic missile, according to North Korea, was an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 weapon. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published photographs showing the missile launching from a mobile launcher in a forested region, as well as two images of the missile's test warhead staring back at Earth, captured by a camera connected to the warhead after it had entered orbit, as per VOA News.

(Image: AP)

South Korea and Japan criticised latest ballistic missile test

In addition to this, the ballistic missile flew to a height of 2,000 kilometres before landing in Japanese waters, according to South Korea and Japan. The launch has been criticised by both countries. The Japanese and South Korean authorities claimed that it flew for nearly 30 minutes and 800 kilometres.

The takeoff occurred at 07:52 local time on Sunday, said South Korea, further claiming that the missile was an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM). However, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office and the Defense Ministry both stated that the weapon was potentially "a ballistic missile," without providing any other information.

Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hitokazu Matsuno stated that Pyongyang's missile dropped outside of Japan's “Exclusive Economic Zone," which is a wide stretch of territorial seas that includes the Seto Inland Sea.

North Korea is prohibited from ballistic missile tests by UN

North Korea is prohibited from ballistic missile tests and nuclear weapons by the United Nations, which has imposed severe sanctions on it. However, North Korea has been ignoring the prohibition, and its leader, Kim Jong-un, has promised to strengthen his country's defenses. Furthermore, the latest missile is North Korea's longest-range missile since two intercontinental ballistic missile tests were launched in the year 2017 during the peak of unrest among Kim Jong Un and then-US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, North Korea also launched a pair of alleged long-range cruise missiles last week, in an effort to reinforce its nukes' "war deterrent" and develop more powerful weapons.

(Image: AP)