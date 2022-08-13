North Korea Removes Mask Mandate After Kim Jong-un Declares 'victory' Over COVID-19

North Korea has removed the face mask mandate and eased other COVID-19 restrictions across the nation except "frontline areas and borderline cities and counties." The decision of the North Korean authorities came after the nation's leader Kim Jong-un declared "victory" in the country's fight against the coronavirus, Yonhap news agency reported. The announcement of the North Korean leader came three months after the nation reported its first case of COVID-19 outbreak.

North Korean authorities have advised people to wear a mask in case of respiratory disease symptoms like flu. Notably, North Korea did not report a single case of COVID-19 in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pyongyang reported its first case of coronavirus on May 12 and imposed a lockdown across the nation to control the pandemic. North Korea's daily cases of fever have remained at zero since July 29. The daily tally of fever cases had reached more than 3,92,920 cases on May 15.

Kim Jong-un declares victory against COVID-19

On August 11, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory in his country's emergency campaign against COVID-19. He made the announcement during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures, Yonhap news agency reported, citing KCNA. In the meeting, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un decided to lower its "maximum" emergency epidemic prevention system to a normal level. However, he called for continued vigilance and effective measures in border regions to stop COVID-19 from entering North Korea.

North Korea blames South Korea for virus outbreak

North Korea has accused South Korea of introducing COVID-19 to their country. Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong claimed that North Korea's COVID-19 crisis was due to the "hysteric farce" from South Korea to escalate tensions. She emphasised that the COVID-19 virus was introduced to their country through the "alien things" from South Korea. In her remarks at a meeting, Kim Yo-jong stated that they have various "counteraction plans" and stressed that their retaliatory measure needs to be "deadly." She warned of "wiping out the South Korean authorities" if Seoul does not stop its action. She further revealed that her brother, Kim Jong-un fell ill with "high fever" amid the coronavirus outbreak in North Korea.

Image: AP