North Korea Reports Its First-ever COVID-19 Case, Kim Jong Un Vows To 'overcome' Outbreak

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to "overcome" a COVID-19 outbreak, as the country reported its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic. Kim Jong Un further declared that the country would implement a "maximum emergency" quarantine control system to contain the virus.

According to the official KCNA news agency, Kim stated at an emergency politburo meeting that "the goal was to eliminate the root in the shortest period of time." "He assured us that because of the people's high political awareness ... we will surely overcome the emergency and win the emergency quarantine project," the North Korean news agency added, AP reported.

After more than two years of ostensibly keeping the pandemic at bay, North Korea confirmed its first-ever case of COVID-19 on May 12, calling it a "serious national emergency incident" on official television. Samples retrieved from fever-stricken patients in Pyongyang on May 8 were "consistent with" the virus' highly transmissible Omicron strain, according to the official KCNA news agency.

Kim Jong Un calls for tougher border controls and lockdowns

Top North Korean authorities, including leader Kim Jong Un, conducted a crisis politburo meeting to discuss the epidemic and announced that a "maximum emergency" virus control mechanism would be implemented. According to KCNA, Kim called for tougher border controls and lockdowns, ordering civilians to "totally block the transmission of the dangerous virus by thoroughly sealing their areas in all towns and counties across the country."

To prevent the spread of disease, all production and business activities will be organised so that each work unit is "isolated." Since early 2020, the poor nuclear-armed country has been enforcing a strict self-imposed coronavirus blockade to protect itself from the pandemic, with the economy reeling and trade virtually halted. North Korea claimed to have a 100% record of keeping COVID-19 out of its country.

It had blocked its border to practically all trade and visitors for two years, further wreaking havoc on an economy already battered by decades of mismanagement and severe US-led sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes. Until May 12, North Korea has not confirmed a single case of coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), North Korea has undertaken 13,259 COVID-19 tests by the end of 2020, all of which were negative. North Korea's collapsing health system, according to analysts, would struggle to cope with a large virus breakout.

(With agency inputs)

(Image: Unsplash/AP)