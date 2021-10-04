North Korea Restores Hotline With South Amid Escalated Tensions In Korean Peninsula

In a surprise move, North Korea restored its dormant communication hotline with South Korea on Monday. The restoration marks a rare conciliatory gesture from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea which has often used the telephone line as a bargaining chip with its southern neighbour. While it is yet unclear how the move will affect the dynamics of the Korean peninsula, experts deem it as Pynongyang’s efforts to scale down tensions that have resulted from its recent missile tests.

After a break of almost two months, North Korean liaison officials answered phone calls by their South Korean counterparts over a set of cross-border government and military channels. A slice of conversation revealed by South Korea’s Unification Ministry involves a Seoul official saying, “Long time no talk. We’re very pleased because the communication channels have been restored like this. We hope that South-North relations will develop to a new level.” Additionally, officials from both sides also used a separate channel to discuss fishing activities along their disputed maritime boundary.

This comes a week after the defence chiefs of the United States and South Korea met in Seoul and decided to expand bilateral cooperation to retaliate against North Korea. According to the joint statement released after the high-level meet, both the diplomats prepared a roadmap to deal with the Pyongyang missile test. Earlier on September 27, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the two Koreas could take steps toward reconciliation, following which South Korea urged Pyongyang to restore dormant communication hotlines. However, there was no major development reported from either side.

Kim Jong-un wants to mount pressure on Washington and Seoul: Experts

Notably, North Korea had successfully tested a new hypersonic missile on Wednesday in a race to expand its military capabilities. According to experts familiar with the recent developments, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to mount pressure on Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations on its nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, reacting to the successful launch of a hypersonic missile, the French Ambassador to the United Nations has termed the development "a major threat to international peace and security." Nicolas de Riviere said during the press conference, "The DPRK [North Korea] is explaining that this hypersonic test is a success and if this is the case, it's another escalation step."

Image: AP