North Korea: Satellite Pics Suggest Pyongyang Reconstructing Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site

North Korea may have started construction at the nuclear testing site for the first time after it was dismantled and shut down in April 2018. According to satellite images, new installations are beginning to reappear at the previously destroyed Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where at least three explosions had taken place in the year 2018, just hours before the former US President Donald Trump had announced that he was cancelling the planned summit with authoritarian DPRK leader Kim Jong Un owing to "tremendous anger and open hostility". Pyongyang had then carried out what it described as the ‘demolition’ of its nuclear test site situated in sparsely populated northeast in the presence of foreign journalists.

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." pic.twitter.com/3dDIp55xu1 — The White House 45 Archived (@WhiteHouse45) May 24, 2018

The series of explosions were centred on three tunnels into the underground site and several observation towers in a closing ceremony. The demolition at the tunnel entrances was witnessed by the North’s officials from its nuclear arms programme. The DPRK state media had labelled the closure of the nuclear plant an initiative to build "a nuclear-free, peaceful world" and "global nuclear disarmament.” North Korea also ended the tests of intermediate and intercontinental-range ballistic missiles.

(Denuclearisation was discussed in April at the inter-Korean summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Image: AP)

First images of the destroyed Punggye-ri nuclear test site. The aftermath of the destruction captured by our Dove satellites yesterday (May 23) and today (May 24). pic.twitter.com/DHe8hmTPX2 — Planet (@planet) May 24, 2018

Punggye-ri is reportedly located in the remote, mountainous northeastern region of North Korea, and the test site is believed to have been established in the early 2000s. The site turned popular after North's first nuclear test in 2006. Several journalists from the US, UK, South Korea, China, and Russia had rushed out on a nearly 20-hour journey by train and bus from Wonsan, on North Korea's east coast, and had landed in DPRK's Punggye-ri nuclear site to air coverage of its dismantlement.

(Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunnelling workers at North Korea’s nuclear test site are destroyed. Image: AP)

'Signs of repair'

On Monday, March 7, though, the commercial satellite images appeared to depict that the Punggye-ri nuclear test site was being restored. There have been signs of repair at the nuclear site as per the Maxar technology images that show the construction of a new building, a repair of another building, and what is possibly some lumber and sawdust indicating that the construction may have been ongoing.

In January 2022, North Korea had announced that it would “make an overall reconsideration of the confidence-building measures that we have taken on our own initiative and on a prior basis and to promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporarily-suspended activities.” And a significant amount of wood dust was seen in the satellite imagery that depicts North Korea has been building and shoring up nuclear test sites’ tunnels. Images captured by the commercial satellites in orbit also show that the restoration was in fact in very early stages.

(Explosives were rigged inside one of the tunnels at the Punggye-ri site. The test site consists of four main tunnels beneath mountains in the northeast. Image: AP)

“One possibility is that North Korea plans to bring the test site back to a state of readiness to resume nuclear explosive testing, consistent with the statement North Korea issued in January to examine the issue of restarting all temporarily-suspended activities,” a report by analysts from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) revealed.

CNS believes that North Korea "has made some decision about the status of the test site.” The recent restoration of the nuclear testing site may be linked to DPRK’s need for readiness to resume nuclear explosive tests and coincides with the communist nation’s commitments made in January to "examine the issue of restarting all temporarily-suspended activities," CNS states.

(Image: Maxar technologies/CNS)

(Image: Maxar technologies/CNS)

(Image: Maxar technologies/CNS)

The activity spotted at the deserted nuclear plant Punggye-ri, North Korea's main nuclear facility, until 2018, is “preliminary" and may take "months, if not years, from being ready for North Korea to conduct nuclear explosions.”

In August last year, the International Atomic Energy Agency had warned that the North was seemingly trying to re-start its Yongbyon nuclear reactor. Plutonium, which is used to manufacture nuclear weapons, is believed to be produced at the reactor's complex.

North Korea, in recent years, also reprocessed spent fuel rods from this reactor to produce plutonium for its arsenal of nuclear weapons. Pyongyang’s decision to restart this reactor has its origins in 2019—after the Hanoi summit between former US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not lead to further negotiations.