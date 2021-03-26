North Korea Says It Tested ‘tactical Guided Projectile’ To Bolster Up Military Power

North Korea on March 26 claimed that the missiles it launched on Thursday were a “newly developed new type of tactical guided projectile”. According to BBC, Ri Pyong Chol, the senior leader who oversaw the test, said that the two weapons struck a test target 600km off North Korea’s east coast. In a statement, Chol added that the development of this weapon system is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats.

Thursday’s missile test was North Korea’s first ballistic launch in almost a year and the first since Joe Biden became the US President. Following the missile launch, Biden, along with Japan and South Korean leaders, condemned North Korea’s missile launch and said that the US will “respond accordingly”. It is worth mentioning that under UN Security Council resolutions, Pyongyang is banned from testing ballistic missiles.

North Korea’s state media outlet, KCNA, reported that the new missile is able to carry a payload of 2.5 tons which would make it capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. It further said that the country had an “improved version of a solid-fuel engine” and was capable of low altitude gliding leap type flight mode. Several experts have suggested that Thursday’s missiles were the same as the ones unveiled at a military parade in Pyongyang last October.

Suga calls for greater vigilance at Sea of Japan

Meanwhile, following North Korea’s missile launch, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga strongly condemned the action and called it a violation of the UN resolutions. While taking to Twitter, Suga said that the missiles fell into the Sea of Japan outside the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Suga called for greater vigilance at the sea, adding that he immediately held a National Security Council (NSC) meeting to discuss gathering more information and explore a response to Pyongyang’s action.

“We are determined to work closely with the United States, South Korea, and other related countries to firmly protect the lives and peaceful lives of the people,” the Japanese Prime Minister said.

(Image: AP)

