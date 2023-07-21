North Korea Says US May Have Given It Nod For Nuclear Attack After Submarine Deployment

North Korea on Friday said that the US has given it a 'green light' to retaliate against any threat after a nuclear submarine deployment in South Korea. According to reports, the DPRK officials have warned that the emergence of a nuclear submarine in neighbouring South Korea will trigger a nuclear repercussion. Pyongyang escalated its nuclear rhetoric against Washington nearly two weeks ago after a US Air Force fighter jet allegedly violated the DPRK airspace over the East Sea "several times," according to North Korean state-affiliated agencies.

US submarine in the Korean peninsula 'will create a very dangerous situation'

North Korea's Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam warned that the US submarine in the Korean peninsula "will create a very dangerous situation by bringing the entire region closer to the threshold of nuclear conflict." At least two ballistic missiles were launched by the DPRK eastwards as the United States' Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN-737) arrived at the port of Busan for deployment in South Korea in nearly four decades, Japanese and South Korean militaries said in a joint statement.

"I remind the US military of the fact that the ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in DPRK law on nuclear force policy," Sun-nam said in a press statement carried by North Korea's Central News Agency, (KCNA), according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency. The development came after US President Joe Biden and ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol held a bilateral discussion about the emerging threats on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region as the two nations commemorated the 70th anniversary of their ties.

The Biden administration noted that it is "committed to making every effort to consult with the ROK on any possible nuclear weapons employment on the Korean Peninsula, consistent with the US Nuclear Posture Review's declaratory policy." The United States has been very "very clear" of its commitment of ensuring deterrence, peace and security to defend the interests of South Korea, the Department of Defense (DOD) spokesperson Martin Meiners told Newsweek in an emailed statement. "The actions taken by the US-ROK alliance in the Washington Declaration and through the Nuclear Consultative Group are a prudent response to the DPRK's escalatory and dangerous behaviour, and further the alliance's goal of promoting peace and stability in the region," another DOD spokesperson Lisa Lawrence told the magazine.

"DPRK's continuing efforts to advance its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities greatly undermine regional security and stability," she reportedly said. "Unlike DPRK's actions, US-ROK efforts to improve our defense posture and protect our citizens from overt DPRK threats to use nuclear weapons are not in violation of UN [United Nations] Security Council Resolutions," the DoD spokesperson furthermore stressed. In a separate remark to Newsweek, Frank Aum, the senior expert on Northeast Asia at the US Institute of Peace, warned that North Korea may use nukes "in case it judges that an attack with a nuke or a weapon of mass destruction was made or imminent; in case it judges that a nuclear and nonnuclear attack of the hostile forces on the leadership of the state and the commanding machinery of the state nuclear force was made or imminent".