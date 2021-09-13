North Korea Says US 'should Be Brought To Justice' Over Atrocities In Afghanistan

North Korea has said that the United States, which led “counter-terrorism” that waged Afghanistan for two decades before ending on August 30, should be “brought to justice at all costs for its atrocities.” The North Korean foreign ministry, said in a statement which was published on its official website on September 12, that the US should be held accountable for “mass destruction” that was committed against innocent people in Afghanistan with the Taliban ultimately acquiring the power on August 15 as the group marched into the capital of Kabul.

North Korean foreign ministry said, “The U.S.-led “counter-terrorism” waged for two decades in Afghanistan came to an end with the hasty flight of the U.S. troops. At this moment in time, the world is raising the voices demanding that the U.S. troops should be brought to justice at all costs for its atrocities of mass destruction committed against innocent people in this country and that a stern judgement be made on the criminals.”

North Korea cited remarks by different countries

It further also cited the remarks by the Iranian President who said that the “number of women and children killed or injured in Afghanistan for the past 20 years is good enough to see what a terrible tragedy had taken place in this country.” The secretive regime of North Korea noted that the Iranian President “denounced that the U.S. government is hell-bent on propaganda operations against other countries rather than explaining about this tragedy before the world public opinion.”

North Korea also cited the remarks made by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on September 1 who said that the “crimes of massacring innocent people in this country by the US and its allies should be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators certainly be brought to justice while enumerating data on numerous civilian casualties caused by the military operations carried out by the US and NATO troops stationed in Afghanistan.” Further, Pyongyang also noted that Japanese newspaper, Tokyo Shimbun reported how the civilians “suffered the greatest misfortune” during several years of the Afghan war.

North Korean foreign ministry concluded its lengthy statement by saying, “The US should be brought to justice at all costs for its crimes of killing innocent people in different parts of the world behind the veil of the “judge of human rights.”

IMAGE: AP