North Korea Sees Diplomacy As Way To Further Nuclear Program, Says Top US Official

A top US intelligence officer said Friday that North Korea sees dialogue as a way to further advance its nuclear weapons program and not as something that could end its isolation from the world. Sydney Seiler said Washington must not get overly excited if North Korean President Kim Jong Un suddenly proposes talks tomorrow because engaging in diplomacy is one of their ways to advance the nuclear program. Seiler is the US national intelligence officer for North Korea.

"Every engagement in diplomacy has been designed to further the nuclear programme, not to find a way out of it. I just urge people not to let the tactical ambiguity obstruct the strategic clarity about North Korea that we have. So we should not be overly encouraged if suddenly Kim Jong Un proposes dialogue tomorrow, nor should we be overly surprised, or discouraged, if there's an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launch by Sunday," Seiler said in an online event on January 22.

Biden admin intends to start talks

This comes after the new administration in the White House indicated that it is willing to put pressure on North Korea to return to negotiating tables. The incoming Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the new administration is planning a full review of US's approach towards North Korea and is willing to increase pressure on Pyongyang in order to persuade the country to return to negotiating tables with Washington. Blinken also added that Biden-Harris government also intends to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea if necessary.

Sailer called the humanitarian assistance a "small-scale effort", adding the new administration is pushing hard to get North Korea to respond to, but that is not something of interest to Kim's regime. The United States is seeking denuclearisation of North Korea for the past few years. Because of the security threat the program poses to its allies, South Korea and Japan in the region, and also the threat Pyongyang present to Washington.

