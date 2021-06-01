North Korea Sets Up Second In Command Post Under Leader Kim Jong Un: Report

North Korea’s ruling party has now amended its rules in order to create a de facto second in command position under the supreme leader Kim Jong Un as he eyes revamping domestic plans, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on June 1. The agency said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the holder of the new post of “the first secretary” would be responsible for chairing meetings on behalf of Kim. The North Korean leader cemented his power at a congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in January this year. Kim was elected as its general secretary and took a title that was last held by his late father, Kim Jong II.

As per the agency, now Kim wants the party to play an even broader role in the country’s government as compared to the fairly military-centred administration of North Korea led by his father. It said, “The term 'military-first politics', a major keyword in the Kim Jong Il era, is known to have been scrapped from the preface of the party by-laws.” in a separate statement, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said that the new party by-laws were publicized in North Korea after the January meeting. However, the ministry which is responsible for its relations with the neighbouring country denied revealing more details.

Kim Jong Un used the ‘first secretary’ designation

The North Korean supreme leader, Kim Jong Un himself used the designation “first secretary” from 2012 to 2016. The new post, as per the report, is the most senior of the party’s seven secretaries as is likely to have been taken by Jo Yong Won of the politburo's five-member presidium. Jo is reportedly considered to be one of the closest aides of Kim and his appointment to the presidium has been previously reported by the state media.

At the time of the January meeting in North Korea, reportedly the experts viewed Jo as being in the number 3 position of the government, after Kim and Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly. Since his father’s demise in 2011, Kim has maintained a stronghold in the secretive state’s absolute power.

IMAGE: AP