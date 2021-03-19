North Korea Severs Diplomatic Ties With Malaysia Over Extradition Of Citizen To US

Warning that the US “will pay the price” for the diplomatic mess, North Korea on Thursday announced that it was severing bilateral ties with Malaysia after a court extradited a North Korean criminal suspect to the US. In a statement issued by North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as cited by sources of Associated Press, North Korea condemned Malaysia's role in turning over its citizen to the US, saying that the allegations of money laundering against the North Korean national were an absurd fabrication and sheer plot drafted by the “principal enemy of our state”, referring to the United States.

Furthermore, the North Korean foreign ministry announced that it was ending the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which it alleged, “committed a super-large hostile act against North Korea in subservience to the US pressure.” North Korea’s remarks come amid the state of heightened tensions with the US. Only last week, the country issued fiery threats to its US counterpart Joe Biden saying that he must “refrain from causing a stink at first steps”.

There have been reports that Pyongyang has yielded no reply to the Biden administrations’ increasing efforts in establishing communication, including via multiple phone calls, and through the United Nations as a channel all through mid-february. In the wake of US President Joe Biden’s attempts to engage with Pyongyang for active dialogue, the country dashed United States’ hopes and instead issued hostile remarks to the US and its regional allies.

North Korea threatens Joe Biden

"We take this opportunity to warn the new US administration trying hard to give off the [gun]powder smell in our land," Kim Yo Jong, sibling of autocrat Kim Jong Un said in a statement. She warned, that if the US “wants to sleep in sleep” in the upcoming 4 years it must stay away, all the while threatening to “tear up” the “fragile military agreement” with South Korea, referring to the agreed framework that prevents armed confrontation at the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) on the Korean peninsula or the Armistice Line on land, and on the Northern Limit Line (NLL) at sea. North Korea’s aggression was directed at South Korea and the United States joint military exercise planned for this month scaled back to the coronavirus, which Pyongyang has allegedly called the two nations’ “preparation of invasion” into North Korea. Jong berated the drill as “ridiculous, impudent, and stupid”. READ | Psaki speaks on Georgia shootings, North Korea

Meanwhile, with Malaysia's extradition of a North Korean civilian to the United States, the country took a hard stance against Malaysia issuing an onslaught of threats against the decision. The two countries’ ties dismantled in 2017 after the assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, namely Kim Jong-Nam at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. North Korea had then expelled Malaysia’s ambassador and Malaysia, in turn, dismissed North Korean envoys as the two nations engaged in a bitter spat over the murder.