North Korea Slams US Decision To End Guidelines Restricting Missile Limit Range On S Korea

North Korea, on Monday, slammed the US decision ending all restrictions on South Korean missiles, warning this could bring an “acute and unstable situation” in the Korean Peninsula. North Korean officials alleged that this is an example of US showing hostile policy against the North. In the May 21 summit, U.S. announced to end decades-long restrictions that controlled South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges. The summit had taken place between the leaders of the United States and South Korea.

North Korea's Kim Myong Chol, an international affairs critic accused the US of 'shameful double-dealing' and warned that this technically brings the region in a war-like situation, reported AP News.

“The U.S. is mistaken, however. It is a serious blunder for it to pressurize (North Korea) by creating asymmetric imbalance in and around the Korean peninsula as this may lead to the acute and instable situation on the Korean peninsula now technically at war,” added Kim Myong Chol.

North Korea's sharp criticism against the US's policy is significant to point out as earlier the former had stated that it won't return to talk as long as US's aggression exists. The latest remarks from North Korea have been referred to an individual commentator, not a government body, suggesting the region is still looking for potential diplomacy with the Biden administration.

Kim also added that US is trying to figure out the developments of North Korea and trying to 'spark off arms race on the Korean peninsula'.

Previous military restrictions on South Korea

Concerning regional arms race, the United States had previously restricted South Korea from evolving a missile with a range of longer than 800 kilometres (500 miles). The limitation was enough for South Korea to hit all of North Korea but it was not enough to target other neighbours like China and Japan.

US extracted restrictions due to China?

South Korean experts have also drawn an angle of US complications with China and added that it intends to strengthen South Korea's military presence amid a rivalry with China.

This was the first time that North Korea responded to the May 21 decision of US. In the meeting between US and South Korea, the former had stated that it “takes a calibrated and practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy” with North Korea. However, North Korea indirectly criticized the Biden administration's 'approach' calling it 'just trickery.'

(Inputs from AP) (Image: AP)