North Korea State Media Omits 'ICBM's Failed Launch' In Report On Recent Missile Launches

North Korean state-run media has released images claiming to show the missile launches of last week, warning that the “reckless military hysteria” of the United States and its allies is pushing the Korean peninsula towards an “unstable confrontation,” CNN reported.

However, the state media slyly left out a significant detail from the report about the missiles, and made no mention of Thursday’s failed launch of an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile). According to a report published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, North Korea launched over 80 missiles from November 2 to November 5. The country also organized air force drills consisting of 500 fighters “to show the will to counter the combined air drill of the enemy.”

The report claimed that the missile tests were a response from the North to the “open provocation” of the US-South Korea “Vigilant Storm” military drills of last week, which were extended by one day. While the report shed light on the total number of missiles that were fired, it did not reveal the manufacturing details or the models of the missiles. The report also failed to provide details on the ICBM that was launched on Thursday, and only touched upon a ballistic missile that was used in the tests at the behest of the Academy of Defense Science.

North Korea's ICBM launch sparks safety warnings in Japan

According to former South Korea Lt General Chun In-bum, North Korea’s move of omitting the ICBM from its state media report signals Pyongyang’s inability to publicly accept failure. “It seems it had failed at the third phase, so whatever North Korea claims, they neglected the UN resolutions and peace overture of the alliance and conducted a provocative test of an ICBM and it seems it didn’t achieve its intended goal,” he told CNN, adding that he thinks “we should focus on the facts not on what North Korea claims.”

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea unleashed its barrage of weapon demonstrations, including the ICBM, which pushed Japan to issue an emergency alert and inform citizens to seek immediate shelter either inside a strong building or underground. The ICBM test was then followed by the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles in the morning.