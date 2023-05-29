North Korea Succession Crisis: Kim Jong-un's School Friend Says Dictator Has No Male Heir

In a surprising revelation, Joao Micaelo, a childhood friend of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, has cast doubt on the existence of Kim Jong-un's son. Micaelo, who claims to have attended school with Kim Jong-un in Switzerland, disclosed that during their intimate conversations, the North Korean leader never mentioned having a son. According to a report from The Independent, this revelation has sparked speculation about the succession plan in North Korea, a country known for its secrecy and patriarchal leadership.

According to Micaelo, Kim Jong-un openly discussed his daughter, whom he has been seen with publicly, as well as his wife. However, there was no mention of a male heir. Micaelo stated that he had engaged in personal conversations with Kim during his visits to North Korea in 2012 and 2013.

Who will lead North Korea after Kim Jong-un?

The spotlight on North Korea's succession plan has intensified due to Kim Jong-un's appearances alongside his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, during significant events. The young girl, estimated to be between 10 to 12 years old, has accompanied her father to missile launches, military parades, and other political gatherings. This has fuelled speculation that she could be positioned as a potential successor, breaking the long-standing tradition of male leadership in the country.

North Korea, a highly patriarchal society, has been governed by three successive male leaders—Kim Il-sung, his son Kim Jong-il, and his grandson Kim Jong-un. However, the absence of a female leader in the country's history has led many to question whether Kim Jong-un has a young son who could continue the father-to-son succession line.

What is the assessment of South Korean intelligence?

The South Korean authorities have also contributed to the uncertainty surrounding Kim Jong-un's family. In March, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) stated that Kim could have three children, with the eldest potentially being a male heir. However, the NIS admitted to lacking concrete evidence to support this claim, further adding to the mystery surrounding the North Korean leader's offspring.

The speculation about Kim Jong-un's potential son comes at a time when the future leadership of North Korea remains uncertain. As the international community closely monitors the regime, the question of succession looms large. The secretive nature of the country makes it challenging to obtain verifiable information, adding to the intrigue and speculation surrounding North Korea's next leader.

While Joao Micaelo's claims provide an interesting perspective, it is important to approach this topic with caution, considering the limited access to accurate information about the North Korean leader's personal life. Observers worldwide will eagerly await any official confirmation or further developments that shed light on North Korea's succession plan.