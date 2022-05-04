North Korea Test-fires Suspected Ballistic Missile Amid Threats To Bolster Nuclear Arsenal

North Korea on Tuesday test-fired what is presumed to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea amid threats of nuclear warfare against "rivals." According to South Korean and Japanese officials, this is Pyongyang's 14th missile test in the first 5 months of 2022. The arbitrary test comes as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to assume his office six days from today.

Both Japanese and South Korean authorities reported the conduction of the suspected ballistic missile test by Pyongyang without divulging further details. The projectile test comes after North Korea in late March fired a state-of-the-art intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), ending the self-imposed moratorium on long-range guided missile testing that was emplaced in 2017. According to state media reports, North Korea's nefarious authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un had directly guided the ICBM, called Hwasong-17.

North Korea beefs up missiles tests amid nuclear threats against 'rivals'

The "new type" of projectile test drew global condemnation while Kim Jong flexed muscles preparing for an " inevitable long-standing confrontation" with the US, North Korea's state broadcaster KCNA reported. Hwasong-17 is reportedly the largest tested missile ever carried out by Pyongyang. According to reports by NPR, the missiles if equipped with nuclear warheads have the potential to reach the US. The said projectile reportedly flew for 1,090 km before it splashed in the Sea of Japan. However, the missiles have the potential of flying 10,000 km on a maximum trajectory.

North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as a part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range, Kim Jong Un has mostly taken the onus to oversee the launch of such missiles. During the military day parade on April 25, Kim Jong stated that Pyongyang will "continue to take steps to strengthen and develop" nuclear capabilities "at the fastest pace." The weapons will be a "symbol of national power," he added.

In January 2021, North Korea unveiled its new submarine-launched ballistic missile, describing it as the "world's most powerful weapon." Later in March, Pyongyang also carried out a new type of tactical guided projectile, which has the capability of carrying a nuclear warhead. The US, South Korea, and Japan have condemned the missile tests, calling it a "brazen violation of UNSC resolutions."

(Image: AP)