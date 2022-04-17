Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un recently supervised the test launching of a new type of 'tactical guided weapon' which is intended at bolstering the nation's nuclear capabilities, according to North Korea's KCNA state news agency. North Korea on Sunday announced that it has successfully test-fired the newly designed tactical guided missile, the latest in a series of launches that came after the nation passed its state anniversary.

According to an NK News report, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea had asserted that the launch took place on Saturday at 6 p.m. (local time). The JCS further stated that North Korea fired two missiles with an apogee of 25 kilometres and a speed of Mach 4, impacting a target island which is at 110 kilometres distance.

However, as of now, North Korea did not release its own test-launch information. According to North Korean official media, the tactical guided missile test helped to radically expand the fire-hitting capacity of "long-range artillery units on the front” and "diversify firepower missions".

Furthermore, Kim has issued significant directions on further strengthening the nation's defence capabilities and nuclear battle forces, after supervising the test, according to the KCNA.

Kim defied self-imposed moratorium on ICBM testing

Meanwhile, this revelation came after North Korean leader Kim defied a self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing which the nation deployed last month, indicating that North Korea may begin nuclear testing soon, according to South Korean and US sources, Canberra Times reported.

Previously, during a phone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced North Korea's ICBM test launch. North Korea tested the banned Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in the Sea of Japan, for the very first time since 2017, where it flew for more than an hour across a 1,100 km stretch before crashing into Japan's exclusive economic zone approximately 150 km west of the Oshima Peninsula's northernmost island of Hokkaido, according to a joint statement from the South Korean and Japanese militaries.

As per media reports, Blinken informed Hayashi that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s recent provocation, which comes after two ICBM tests in 2022, further illustrates the threat that the DPRK's illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes pose to the DPRK's neighbours and the world community.

Image: AP