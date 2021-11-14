North Korea Threatened By Famine; Sends Delegation To China For Emergency Supplies: Report

An unofficial delegation from North Korea went to visit China's Dandong, a few days ago, in order to seek emergency supplies as the recently reopened border between the two nations was closed again due to a surge in coronavirus infections, according to a media report. On November 1, after a long halt, railway services had resumed between Dandong, China, and Sinuiju, North Korea, across the Yalu River.

However, the service was shut down again eight days later because of the shutdown initiated in China's Dandong due to a fresh rise in COVID-19 infections, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported, quoting sources. The day when the border was closed, during the same period the unofficial team from North Korea travelled to China seeking emergency supplies.

According to the sources, amid the economic crisis in North Korea, the team asked Chinese authorities in Dandong for the supply of cooking oil and spices, building supplies for construction purposes, and a variety of fabrics. RFA quoted a Chinese inhabitant of Korean descent from Dandong as saying, “Two train cars crossed the bridge on November 8 from North Korea, and at first we thought it was just a maintenance team coming to inspect the condition of the railroad connection between Sinuiju and Dandong because we heard they'd be coming.”

The source went on to say that in that two train cars, the railway repair team was in the lead vehicle, while the second compartment was filled with three unauthorised Pyongyang delegations. He revealed that they had come to ask for emergency supplies.

Harvest in North Korea dismal, sparks fear of famine

North Korea's border with China was shut after a spike in COVID-19 cases, hindering Pyongyang's market economy, which majorly depends on Chinese commerce to keep it sustained. Furthermore, a dismal harvest in North Korea has sparked fears that the nation would suffer a famine identical to the one that ravaged the country in the 1990s.

According to Radio Free Asia, with 42% of the population already malnourished, an inadequate output of food grains might bring the country to the edge of calamity. Furthermore, many have speculated that North Korea's iron-fist dictator Kim Jong-Un, with his unrelenting desire for nuclear weapons, may deprive the nation of critical international assistance.

Meanwhile, North Korea has lately reopened its marine lines in an attempt to resurrect its stuttering economy. As per The Korea Herald, leader Kim Jong-un had recently ordered that almost all systems should be organised in accordance with the COVID-19 criteria in order to begin trading with Beijing. North Korea has closed the China border and other important crossings, causing the country's economy to stutter. The most recent event, however, occurred when the Supreme Leader failed to rebuild the country using domestic resources.

(Image: AP)