North Korea To Send Parents In Prison For Letting Their Children Watch Hollywood Movies

The Kim Jong-un led North Korean regime will jail parents for letting their children watch Hollywood movies. Citing local state media reports, The Mirror reported that Pyongyang is all set to impose a vicious crackdown and warned the North Korean parents that they will face stiff punishment if they let their kids watch overseas movies or even TV series. Strict punishment will also be implemented, even if it is the first offence. The country which has been isolated from the rest of the world since it came into existence, is known for its stern censorship laws.

According to The Mirror, sources inside the country asserted that Pyongyang rolled out the “Inminban” over the issue. The Inminban is a compulsory neighbourhood watch meeting in which the Centre’s orders get trickled down to the rest of the communities. The parents were categorically told that the state would not show any mercy for those who are found in possession of smuggled movies.

North Korea warns parents to raise children ‘properly’

The Inminban warned parents to raise their children “properly” in line with Kim’s socialist ideals. The same rules also apply to South Korean movies and TV series as well. The parents of a kid, who found watching a Hollywood or South Korean movie, will end up spending six months languishing in a forced labour camp. But the children who watched it will face five-year sentence.

The draconian measure also states that if anyone is found performing “like a South Korean", they will be slapped with a six-month term in the labour camps. “The host of the meeting emphasises parental responsibility, saying that education for children begins at home,” the source inside the Hermit Kingdom asserted. “If parents do not educate their children from moment to moment, they will dance and sing of capitalism and become anti-socialists,” the source added. The new move comes amid reports that the isolated country is currently facing food scarcity and a famine-like situation.