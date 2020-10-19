North Korea Treats Pretrial Detainees 'worse Than Animals', Details Human Rights Watch

In the first-ever report detailing the brutality of the pretrial detention conditions of North Korea, US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said on October 19 that suspects in the nation are subjected to torture, humiliation as well as sexual assault by the “opaque” criminal justice system. Reiterating that North Korea’s ‘detention system is cruel, HRW in its 88-page report titled as “‘Worth Less Than an Animal’: Abuses and Due Process Violations in Pretrial Detention in North Korea,” laid out the unique description.

HRW said in a statement that North Korea’s legal and institutional framework is “weak” along with the political nature of the courts and law enforcement agencies that are under the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea. The maiden report on North Korea’s pretrial system is based on the interview with eight former government officials who fled the nation along with 22 citizens who were held in such centres since 2011 when its supreme leader Kim Jong Un acquired power. These included 15 women and 7 men.

HRW statement, “The North Korean pretrial detention and investigation system is arbitrary and lacks any semblance of due process, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Former detainees described systematic torture, dangerous and unhygienic conditions, and unpaid forced labour.”

‘North Koreans live in constant fear’

Human Rights Watch Asia dIrector Brad Adams said in a statement that the North Koreans have said that they “live in constant fear” of being held by the system because “guilt is presumed”. Moreover, as per the accounts of the interviewees, the US-based non-governmental organisation said that the only ways out of the pretrial detention are either bribes or connections.

“North Korea’s pretrial detention and investigation system is arbitrary, violent, cruel, and degrading,” said Brad Adams. “North Koreans say they live in constant fear of being caught in a system where official procedures are usually irrelevant, guilt is presumed, and the only way out is through bribes and connections.”

Cruel treatment of detainees

The Former detainees told HRW that they had “no way of knowing” what would happen to them after they are arrested. In the absence of an independent lawyer, they had no method to appeal to the authorities about “torture or violations” of the criminal procedure law. Some females detainees have even reported “sexual harassment and assault, including rape.”

Further detailing the brutality, the report cited former detainees saying that they were forced to sit for several days “kneeling or with legs crossed, fists or hands on their laps, heads down, and with eyes directed to the floor.” If any individual attempts to move, the guards either punished the person or ordered collective punishment for all detainees.

“If we moved, we were punished by standing and sitting, doing push-ups, abdominals, or holding onto the metal bars,” said a former soldier who left North Korea in 2017 after being detained multiple times for smuggling and trying to escape to South Korea, as per HRW.

He added, “Some guards made us put our face between the bars or hit our fingers through the bars with a stick or with the gun. If they were really upset, they’d come into the cell and beat us. This happened every day.”

