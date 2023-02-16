North Korea Unveils Stamps Of Kim Jong Un's Daughter, Is She Being Groomed As Successor?

North Korea has unveiled a new series of postage stamps to honour the nation's recent successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch. The stamps prominently feature the daughter of Kim Jong-un, indicating her growing prominence since her initial appearance at the launch. According to the website of the state-owned Korea Stamp Corporation cited in an article by NK news, a new set of 11 stamps will be released in Pyongyang on Friday to commemorate North Korea's test-firing of the Hwasong-17 missile in November.

The stamps prominently feature Kim Ju-ae. Five of the new stamps honouring the missile launch, show Kim and his daughter. The accompanying notes of the stamp collection emphasise the regime's aim of enhancing its "most powerful and absolute nuclear deterrent". The daughter of Kim Jong-un has been seen alongside her father at a minimum of four high-profile occasions following the missile launch, with her most recent appearance attracting significant attention during a military parade last week.

Future leader of North Korea?

Kim Ju-ae's unexpected public appearances have led to widespread speculation that she could potentially be North Korea's future leader, although some experts suggest that she is simply part of Kim's domestic messaging strategy, emphasizing his role as a family man. The stamps call her Kim's "noble child". The identity of Kim Jong-un's daughter, who has not even been named in official North Korean media reports, remains shrouded in mystery. South Korean intelligence and international media outlets think that she could be the North Korean leader's second child, whom U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman met during a visit to Pyongyang in 2013.

However, there is no verified information to confirm these claims. The new stamp collection appears to place Kim Jong-un as the central figure, emphasising his oversight of the "successful" launch of the Hwasong-17 missile. While the North Korean leader's daughter features prominently in five of the stamps, her positioning suggests a secondary role to her father, rather than being presented as a notable figure in her own right.

The rise of North Korea's ruling dynasty

Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea, began his political career in the 1930s as a communist guerrilla fighter against the Japanese occupation of Korea. After World War II, he emerged as a leader of the Korean Workers' Party and became the first premier of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 1948. Under Kim Il-sung's leadership, North Korea developed a highly centralised, authoritarian system characterised by a cult of personality and strict control over all aspects of society. The regime purged and imprisoned anyone perceived as a threat, including potential rivals within the party and military, intellectuals, and religious figures.

Kim Il-sung's son, Kim Jong-il, succeeded him as leader in 1994, marking the first hereditary transfer of power in a communist state. Kim Jong-il continued his father's repressive policies, maintaining a massive military and pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programs. In 2011, Kim Jong-il died and was succeeded by his son, Kim Jong-un, who has continued the family's authoritarian rule and pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Despite some speculation about potential instability during the succession process, Kim Jong-un has maintained a tight grip on power, using purges and public executions to eliminate perceived threats. The Kim dynasty's hold on power has been maintained through a combination of nationalism and personality cult, which has seen the leaders portrayed as infallible and heroic figures in North Korean propaganda. Despite increasing international pressure and economic sanctions, the regime has proven remarkably resilient, and the Kim family's grip on power shows no signs of loosening.