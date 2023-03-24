Democratic People's Republic of Korea, DPRK (commonly known as North Korea) declared to having demonstarted a successful test of an underwater drone with that has the potential to unleash a catastrophic "radioactive tsunami" that can obliterate navy strike groups, ports, and other naval assets. Experts and analysts are suspicious about the device's potential to pose a significant new danger, but the test highlights the regime's continuous efforts in escalating nuclear threats.

The Korean asset, that can be launched from the coast or hauled away by vessels, is designed to "stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and make a super-scale radioactive tsunami through an underwater explosion" to eliminate naval assets and ports of enemy, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

The drone test followed the alleged American deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group and other cutting-edge military capabilities to the waters off the coast of Korea. As the pace of both North Korean missile tests and joint military drills between the United States and South Korea has quickened over the past year the diplomatic and military tensions have never been more high.

What is a Radioactive Tsunami?

The drone system of the DPRK has been called as "Haeil" or tsunami. The system upon detonation can create a mammoth "radioactive wave" which can push against enemy naval weaponary and destroy ports. However, it is still unclear weather North Korea has developed nuclear weaponary capable of being positioned on smaller weapons.

After the military vehicle's successful test launch, Korean leader Kim Jong-un returned home "greatly satisfied," according to KCNA. The drone is particularly adept at snooping up on adversary ships and then detonating an underwater explosive. A radioactive tsunami is the term used to describe the waves produced after such an event.

The testing of the "nuclear underwater attack drone" was part of a three-day exercise which included the launch of cruise missile launches on Wednesday. The North's most recent tests were conducted to warn South Korea and the United States of an impending "nuclear crisis" as they carry out their "intentional, persistent, and provocative war drills," reported North Korean state-run media KCNA.

Military drills between South Korea and the US

The South Korean air force stated that the exercise, which involved a number of South Korean fighter jets and at least one American A-10 attack plane, was designed to test precision strike capabilities and reaffirm the validity of Seoul's "three-axis" strategy against North Korean nuclear threats, which includes attacking potential attack sources beforehand, intercepting incoming missiles, and neutralising the North's leadership and key military installations.

Since the start of joint military exercises between the forces of the United States and South Korea last Monday, the North has conducted three rounds of weapons tests. The training, which involve both outdoor exercises and computer simulations, will go on through Thursday.

The military of South Korea declared that it will carry out ongoing joint exercises with the United States and would remain ready to "overwhelmingly" respond to any provocation. According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the U.S. on Sunday conducted joint training with South Korean jets using long-range B-1B bombers.

The deployment of B-1Bs, which are able to carry massive conventional weapons payloads, is extremely sensitive to North Korea. In response to the B-1B flights in February, it test-launched missiles with potential ranges to hit South Korean air bases.

It is suspected that North Korea has several nuclear warheads and payloads which maybe mounted upon more traditional weaponry, like Scud or Rodong missiles. There are varying opinions on how far it has come in developing those warheads to fit on the new weapons it is developing quickly, which may be needed for more scientific advancements and nuclear testing.

On Wednesday, North Korea conducted a test launch of a cruise missile, which the military of South Korea was able to track and announce. It conducted a short-range ballistic missile nuclear strike simulation on Sunday and conducted a flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week that may be able to reach the continental United States.

In an effort to diversify its delivery systems and demonstrate its capability to launch nuclear attacks on both South Korea and the U.S. mainland, the North has launched over 20 ballistic and cruise missiles over the course of ten launch events this year.

With almost 70 missiles fired in 2022, North Korea is already coming off a record year for testing activity as Kim accelerated a campaign aimed at pressuring the United States to acknowledge the North's status as a nuclear power and negotiating much-needed sanctions relief from a position of strength.