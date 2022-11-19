North Korea Ups The Streak Of Ballistic Missile Tests: How Threatening Are They To The US?

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has dramatically ramped up the series of missile tests in recent months, the latest of which saw the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday. The Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Pyongyang International Airport on Friday, under the observation of the North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, and is said to be capable of reaching any point in the United States.

Pyongyang has cited constant provocations by the United States as the reason for the recent ramp-up of missile tests. Moreover, the missile tests are meant to serve as a show of power against the United States and its allies in the region, including South Korea and Japan. North Korea labelled the recent missile test as a 'deterrence' against its adversaries.

How and why did Pyongyang acquire Ballistic Missiles?

According to the data from the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a Washington-based nonprofit organization, North Korea has been experimenting with rocket science since 1984 and has carried out around 205 missile tests employing up to 30 different missile types.

North Korea's nuclear weapons program dates back to the late 1980s. The North's main ally during the Cold War, the Soviet Union was seeking rapprochement with Western nations, which prompted Pyongyang to initiate the nuclear weapons program, reported Sputnik. The Subsequent disintegration of the USSR accelerated the project. However, the DPRK's missile testing activities saw a significant rise in 2006, after it successfully blew up its first nuclear device.

US President George W Bush's decision to declare North Korea a member of the ‘Axis of Evil’ alongside Iraq and Iran prompted the UNSC to slap Pyongyang with severe economic sanctions. This led North Korea to further increase missile and nuclear testing activities.

Who supplied North Korea with nuke and missile technology?

Considering official records, no country or entity has ever admitted to supplying North Korea with the technologies necessary for the production of advanced missiles and nuclear weapons. However, it has been alleged that in the early-to-mid-1990s, Pakistan's Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto personally provided nuclear secrets to the North, which included CDs containing scientific data about uranium enrichment. This was done in exchange for missile technology, as per a Sputnik report.

Image: KCNA

A 2017 study by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based think tank, alleged that Pyongyang's sudden advances in its long-range missile capabilities in the mid-to-late 2010s could be partially attributable to information purchased illicitly from Yuzhmash missile R&D and production enterprise, owned by the Ukrainian government. The Sputnik report cited experts' opinion that the North's longest-range missile engines have a striking resemblance to advanced ICBMs in the missile arsenal of the Soviet Union, such as the R-36, designed at Yuzhmash.

Capabilities of Ballistic Missiles

Ballistic missiles use a rocket or a set of rockets to propel them into the atmosphere, following which the payload gets ejected and glides back down to Earth onto designated targets along an arc trajectory.

ICBMs, which come under the largest category of ballistic missiles, take advantage of Earth's gravitational pull to accelerate to speeds of up to 24,000 Km/h (over 19 times the speed of sound). Moreover, they are capable of having a range of 1,000 km, to nearly 20,000 km.

How successful are the DPRK's Ballistic Missiles?

In the period between 1984 and the mid-2010s, Pyongyang's missile testing capabilities were pretty modest. They involved the launch of either the modified versions of Scud B and Scud C tactical short-range missiles designed by the Soviet Union, or their domestic variants including Rodong-1, Unha-3, and the KN-02 Toksa, reported Sputnik.

Image: AP

Most of the missiles were a result of reverse engineering of Soviet technology. However, North Korea obtained the status of truly independent missile power in 2015, after it successfully launched the Pukguksong-1 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). The missile was launched three times from the Sinpo Shipyard off North Korea's east coast.

A year following the launch, the missile was redesigned to use solid fuel. This was a big achievement for the North as it allowed for safer carrying and faster launches of the missile. Moreover, a ground-based variant, the Pukguksong-2, was also developed. The nuclear-capable missile reportedly has an operational range of up to 2,500 km.

Threat perception of the North's missile capabilities

So far, North Korea has tested around 27 missiles this year, which included the launch of at least 12 different missile types. These included the ultra-long-range Hwasong-12 and Hwasong-17, a rail-mounted KN-23 tactical missile, and the tactical KN-25 ballistic missiles with operational ranges up to 380 km.

As per reports, North Korea carried out six nuclear tests in total between 2006 and 2017. Meanwhile, the US and South Korea have expressed concerns that Pyongyang may be preparing for new testing amid the latest escalation of tensions in the region. According to estimates, North Korea has around 1,000 ballistic missiles of various categories, ranging from short-range missiles to the Hwasong range (Hwasong: Korean for ‘Powerful’).

Moreover, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Pyongyang possesses about 20 nuclear warheads, and sufficient material to build anywhere from 45-55 more.

Image: AP

Amid the recent spate of missile tests carried out by North Korea under the leader Kim Jong Un, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov slammed the United States and its allies for “testing Pyongyang’s patience.” The Russian Deputy FM further noted that Moscow is following the situation on the Korean peninsula with concern. The development comes after North Korea previously condemned Washington, Seoul and Tokyo for a string of “provocations,” including large-scale military drills in the vicinity of North Korean borders.