North Korea Warns S. Korea & US; States Military Exercises Could Cause 'security Crisis'

A senior North Korean official has denounced South Korea over its upcoming joint military exercises with the United States of America (USA) warning that such actions could provoke “a serious security crisis” in the region. Speaking at the time the Crisis Management Staff Training drills continued for a second day, senior politician Kim Yong Chol warned that Seoul would have to pay “dearly” if they continue denting the inter-Korean thaw. Chol, who is also Pyongyang’s former spymaster, said that South Korea was “defying the opportunity” to improve bilateral relations by conducting "frantic military exercises regarding our state as the enemy."

"They must be made to clearly understand how dearly they have to pay for answering our good faith with hostile acts after letting go the opportunity for improved inter-Korean relations," Kim Yong Chol said in the statement, released on state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Crisis Management Staff Training

Crisis Management Staff Training drills, which commenced Tuesday, have been designed particularly to check the USA and South Korea’s preparedness for any particular contingency. The drills would be held until Friday making way for full-fledged military exercises scheduled to be held from August 16 to August 26. It is imperative to note that the USA repeatedly engages in joint military exercises with its pacific allies, not only in a show of support but also to deter its geopolitical adversaries, North Korea and China.

Chol's statement comes as tensions have escalated in the Korean peninsula regarding hotline calls. In the latest development, South Korea has claimed that North Korea did not respond to normal calls on inter-Korean hotlines on Tuesday, hours after a senior Pyongyang official cautioned South Korea and the USA about annual joint military drills slated to begin this week. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, lashed out at South Korea's "perfidious behaviour" for continuing the drills after North Korea agreed to re-establish hotlines in late July. The hotline was broken last year amid escalating tensions.

Military sources told a news agency that preliminary training for computer-simulated drills between South Korea and the United States began on Tuesday. Kim Yo Jong said in a statement broadcast by North Korean state news agency KCNA that the drills were an act of self-destruction for which a high price should be paid because they endanger the safety of their people and further jeopardise the situation on the Korean peninsula.

(Image: AP)