North Korea Warns UK Claiming AUKUS Agreement As 'tool For War': Report

North Korea has warned the United Kingdom claiming its security pact with the United States and Australia has brought the world closer to "nuclear war." The AUKUS agreement was signed in the month of September where the US and the UK agreed to supply technology to enable Australia to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. However, it has stoked regional tensions, with North Korea now declaring the alliance a "tool for war" that poses "severe threats" to global peace. "The concerns come from the fact that the security platform intends to transfer technologies to Australia needed to develop a nuclear-powered submarine from the United States, which is the world's largest war and invasion power," North Korea stated on its foreign ministry website, as reported by Mirror on Tuesday.

The agreement was a divisive decision that also enraged France since it jeopardised a multibillion-pound contract that France had previously agreed to with Australia. Meanwhile, rival powers in the South China Sea have also criticised the AUKUS deal, which is widely perceived as an attempt to reduce China's dominance. According to North Korea, it is only normal that neighbouring countries like China have criticised the pact as it was an "irresponsible act by AUKUS alliance aimed at destabilising the region's peace and stability," reported the news outlet.

France slams AUKUS pact

Earlier on September 17, France had slammed the US, the UK, and Australia for forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance, accusing the allies of a "stab in the back." The AUKUS collaboration was announced a day earlier by Washington, Canberra, and London, with Australia abandoning a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal with Paris for the purchase of advanced US nuclear-powered submarines. In addition, France had also recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington after Australia withdrew out of a multi-billion dollar deal to acquire French submarines.

About AUKUS alliance

It is worth mentioning here that the AUKUS is a trilateral security deal between Australia, the UK, and the US aimed at committed to protecting the Indo-Pacific from China’s growing dominance and aggression. The deal also includes building nuclear-propelled submarines. As a part of its initial measures, the US and the UK have committed to help Australia in developing and deploying nuclear-powered submarines. The three heads of state reaffirmed their intention to continue to work with their allies and groupings in tandem with AUKUS. The AUKUS alliance was announced on September 15.

