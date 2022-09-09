North Korea Will Never Give Up Nuclear Weapons Even If Sanctioned For 100 Yrs: Kim Jong Un

Despite staunch warnings from the United States and South Korea, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asserted that he will never abandon his idea of strengthing his country's nuclear power. According to a report by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, the leader along with other members passed legislation on Thursday, giving a green signal to its forces to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces. While addressing the Parliament, Kim described the legislation as a step to cement the country’s nuclear status and added it he will not bargain with his nuclear plans.

According to the law, the North Korean military can “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces, including their “starting point of provocation and the command,” if Pyongyang’s leadership comes under attack. Further, the law state the country could use nukes to prevent an unspecified “catastrophic crisis” for its government and people. Further, he criticised its neighbouring South Korea over its plan to advance conventional strike capabilities and revive large-scale military exercises with the United States. He described South Korea's move as “dangerous” for his country.

He categorically mentioned that he would not abandon his plan even if the West impose sanctions for hundred years and added it is the right of the North to defend its sovereignty. "The purpose of the United States is not only to remove our nuclear might itself but eventually forcing us to surrender or weaken our rights to self-defence through giving up our nukes so that they could collapse our government at any time," Kim said in the speech. "Let them sanction us for 100 days, 1,000 days, 10 years or 100 years. We will never give up our rights to self-defence that preserves our country’s existence and the safety of our people just to temporarily ease the difficulties we are experiencing now.”

North Korea claims to have test-fired its first full-range ICBM liftoff

It is pertinent to mention here that the North has recently tested a series of new missiles, including a newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Apart from North Korea's claim, its state media called the launch a historical event and released a dramatic Hollywood-style video showing leader Kim Jong-un, in sunglasses and a leather jacket, supervising the launch in April this year. However, South Korea disputed the claims, saying North Korea launched a smaller, existing Hwasong-15 ICBM following a failed launch of the Hwasong-17. Besides, it also conducted two medium-range tests near its capital area in recent weeks. Further, it also raised fingers in the video which it alleged was shot to bolster the image of the Supreme Leader. The same missile was also showcased during the last parade.

Image: AP