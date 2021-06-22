North Korea Yet To Register Its First COVID-19 Case: Officials Tell WHO

North Korean officials have informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) that although they’ve tested more than 30,000 people through June 10, they are yet to detect a single positive case of coronavirus. While North Korea has repeatedly denied getting hit by COVID-19 infection, experts refuse to believe the claim, especially given its porous border with the epicentre of the pandemic China. At present, the country has banned all international flights, jetted out diplomats and severely restricted cross-border trade in attempts to prevent coronavirus.

'Severe respiratory infections'

On Tuesday, WHO released a monitoring report wherein it stated that North Korea had tested a total of 733 people between June 4 and 10. In the report, the global body disclosed that out of the total tested, around 149 people had “influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections”. It is imperative to note that the North, which has an estimated population of 25 million, has a centralized healthcare system. However, previous testimony by defectors stated that the “upper class” has greater access to healthcare than others.

Meanwhile, the country's supreme leader Kim Jong-un, last week flagged a “tense” food situation in the country caused due to the "COVID-19 pandemic". As per North Korea’s official KCNA news agency, Kim also noted that the country’s economy has surged from that of last year but warned regarding the food situation as he chaired a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s central committee on Tuesday. The committee convenes to reportedly set goals and tasks to achieve its five-year economic plan which was unveiled in February including food and metal production.

According to the report, the North Korean leader told the meeting that the overall economy of the country had improved in the first half of the year and the total industrial output grew 25% from that of a year before. However, Kim noted that “a series of deviations” that the party faced in implementing the plans due to a range of obstacles while singling out tight food supplies. KCNA quoted Kim as saying, “The people’s food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfil its grain production plan due to the damage by a typhoon last year.”

Image: AP