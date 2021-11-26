North Korean Authorities Launch Crackdown On Wearing Coats Similar To Kim Jong-un: Reports

North Korean authorities have launched a crackdown on people wearing leather trench coats. The sources have claimed that wearing the coat is considered disrespectful to Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of the country, reported Radio Free Asia. As per the report, the supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un had worn the leather trench coat while appearing on television and the coat has become popular in the country since 2019.

Reportedly, the North Korean elites who could afford to wear the leather trench coat started wearing them. However, soon the garment makers in the country started importing fake leather to make the coats and the young men in the country started wearing them. As per the Radio Free Asia news report, in order to prevent the imitation, fashion police has now been deployed to stop the sellers from selling them and taking off the people sporting them amid fears of cheap imitation of Kim's look.

Police crackdown on seller and buyers of coats

A resident of Pyongsong on the condition of anonymity told Radio Free Asia that coats have become popular after leading women, including Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-Jong were spotted wearing them. As per the Radio Free Asia report, Pyongsong police has started a crackdown on both sellers and wearers even though the young people who have purchased the coat have raised their voice against the measure. Authorities have responded to the complaints saying that wearing these clothes that are similar to the supreme leader's clothes is an "impure trend to challenge the authority of the Highest Dignity".

The people of the country have opposed the crackdown saying that how can be wearing a coat become impure. As per the report, a Chinese customs document allegedly confirmed that dozens of metres of leather were imported into North Korea this month. As per the report, second source revealed that after the leather became popular in the country, the authorities have started going against the companies that are making clothes that look like the clothes worn by the supreme leader. Furthermore, they also take action against the people wearing them.

