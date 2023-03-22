North Korean Citizens Resent Kim Jong Un's Daughter Kim Ju Ae; Here's Why

North Koreans "secretly hate" authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un's 10-year-old daughter Kim Ju Ae who made her first appearance during the launch of “a new type” of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November, last year. Growing resentment for Kim's daughter is because of her "plump" appearance and “round and rosy cheeks". Children in North Korea are often skinny, and the animosity towards the North Korean dictator's daughter may have a lot to do with her appearance, but majorly due to the string of crises that hang on the citizens as they struggle with poverty, chronic food shortages and other challenges in post-pandemic communist and isolated DPRK, according to Radio Free Asia.

'Beloved child' & her luxury lifestyle resented back home

Just last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared alongside his rather cheerful daughter who enjoyed watching a sports event which was also attended by high-level DPRK officials. It was the first time the girl made a presence at a non-military event. As many times she is seen with her father, Kim Jong Un's daughter is described as a “beloved child" or "respected child" by the North Korean state media. She was first identified by an ex-American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who claimed to have spent time with Kim's family in 2013. It is reported that the father-daughter duo's spree at the events might have upset the North Koreans.

Speaking about the resentment faced by the 10-year-old child, a resident from the northwestern province of North Pyongan told Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service that the hatred is a lot about the authoritarian leader's daughter's lifestyle. “It makes me angry that my situation is so hard to bear, and Kim Ju Ae, who we all know is eating and living well, is showing up on TV in her fancy clothes so often,” the resident was quoted as saying. While the North Koreans reel under the food crisis, Kim's daughter is reported to be living a life of luxury and comfort, while her father showcases that he is in charge of the country's arsenal of powerful missiles, South Korean National Intelligence Services told state press. Ju-ae reportedly spends her time swimming, skiing, and horse riding and is known to have never attended a formal educational institution. This has tagged her as a privileged child from North Korea's ruling elite circle.