North Korean Defectors To Seoul Lowest In 18 Years: South Korean Ministry

Rest of the World News

Total of 1,047 North Korean defectors arrived in South Korean capital Seoul last year, according to the data released by South Korean Unification ministry.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
North Korean

Total of 1,047 North Korean defectors arrived in South Korea last year, according to the data released by South Korean Unification ministry. The data also revealed that it was the lowest numbers in the past 18 years.

More than 30,000 since 1950-53 war

Out of the total 1,047 people who defected North Korea for political, ideological, religious, economic or personal reasons,  202 were males and 845 females, a South Korean news agency reported citing data published on Monday. It further revealed that 229 arrived in the first three months, 320 arrived in the second quarter of 2019, 226 in the third and remaining 272 in the fourth quarter.

The number of defectors arriving in the South rose after 2000 and reached its peak in 2009 with 2,914 migrating from North to South Korea. More than 30,000 North Koreans have defected the country since 1950-53 war. Under the current Kim Jong-un leadership somewhere between 1,110 and 1,500 defectors arrived in South Korea. 

Read: The Latest: North Korea Increases Steps Against China Virus

Read: North Korea Urges Citizens To 'breakthrough Barriers' Amid Nuclear Deadlock

Amid the nuclear talk's deadlock with the United States, the state media and propaganda efforts of North Korea have now been focusing on the prospect of a long confrontation with the US. According to a North Korean local media outlet, the propaganda effort has included calls for the North Korean citizens to 'breakthrough barriers' and 'strengthen the country'.

Kim Jong Un's government has also been working hard in the past weeks with the help of state media, propaganda posters and performances to warn the public of a bumpy road ahead under the US and international pressure. 

Earlier, North Korea has also reportedly said that it is no longer bound by commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing. They have also blamed the US for failing to meet the year-end deadline for it to show more flexibility in the nuclear talks and its 'brutal and inhumane' sanctions. Recently North Korea also appointed a former defence commander as its new foreign minister as he was involved in several negotiations with the United States. 

Read: South Korea Deputy PM On Preemptive Virus Measures

Read: 4 Dead, 5 Hurt In Explosion At South Korea Motel

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
